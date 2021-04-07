Softball

Riverview 5, Charlotte 2

The Charlotte High softball team fell to 8-5 on the season after dropping a 5-2 decision to Riverview Wednesday night.

Amber Chumley had three hits, including a double and a triple, and both RBI for the Tarpons, while Laci Hendrickson allowed four runs on nine hits over 5.2 innings for the loss.

