Softball
Riverview 5, Charlotte 2
The Charlotte High softball team fell to 8-5 on the season after dropping a 5-2 decision to Riverview Wednesday night.
Amber Chumley had three hits, including a double and a triple, and both RBI for the Tarpons, while Laci Hendrickson allowed four runs on nine hits over 5.2 innings for the loss.
