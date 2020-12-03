GIRLS BASKETBALL
VENICE 47, NORTH PORT 42
At North Port, Venice snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Bobcats with a fast start, then held on late.
Venice (3-1) raced out to a 10-2 lead and was firmly in control at the half, 23-12. North Port senior Sade Romain then went to work, scoring 12 of her 14 points in the second half to pull the Bobcats (0-4) within two possessions before running out of time.
Liv Sleight led Venice with 16 points. Kiley Poole added 11. Next up for Venice is a road trip to Hardee on Friday. North Port’s next contest is on the road at Sarasota on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALLDESOTO COUNTY 50, OASIS 49
At Arcadia, the Bulldogs shrugged off a sluggish second quarter and rallied for their first win of the season.
DeSoto County squandered an early led and fell into a 26-23 halftime deficit after managing just four points in the second quarter. The Bulldogs came to life after the break, taking a 40-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
Keimar Richardson led the Bulldogs with 20 points and eight rebounds. Nazir Gilchrist added 17 points and four steals.
