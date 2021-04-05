Baseball
Venice 9, Riverview 2
The Venice High baseball team used seven pitchers as it held Riverview in check in a 9-2 win at Venice High School on Monday night.
Indians starter Aiden Beechy allowed two runs (one earned) over 3 1/3 innings before a parade of pitchers — David Morgan, John Whitney, Huston Wynne, Jackson Beatty, Brandon Losito and Ian Jensen — followed in relief over the next 3 2/3 innings.
“The plan was to throw Beechy for about 50-60 pitches so he can come back at the end of the week against Calvary Christian,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “We had our whole bullpen available. We had 13 pitchers, so even if it’s one hitter, we try to get them in the game.
“We’ve been very fortunate with our pitching. It was our biggest question mark to start the year, but they’ve been solid.”
The Venice offense was hot, too, as seven Indians recorded a hit, including multi-hit nights from Michael Robertson, Aidan Corn and Whitney.
The Indians (12-5) will play at Calvary Christian at 7 p.m. Thursday.
DeSoto Co. 6, Fort Meade 0
DeSoto County remained red-hot Monday, opening a three-game series against Fort Meade with a 6-0 win in Arcadia. It was the Bulldogs’ fourth consecutive win and third straight shutout.
Logan Adams and Austin Evans combined on Monday’s gem. Adams tossed six innings allowing two hits and issuing one walk while striking out 10. Evans pitched around three hits in the seventh with a pair of strikeouts and a game-inning grounder.
DeSoto County (5-12) managed just three hits in the game, but drew eight walks. The Bulldogs loaded the bases in their half of the first inning when CJ Nelson and Jace Kellogg drew walks after Lane Fullerton was hit by a pitch. Austin Evans brought home the first run when he was hit by a pitch, then Evan Prescott worked another walk for a 2-0 lead.
The same teams will meet against on Tuesday and Thursday at Fort Meade.
North Port 5, Booker 4
Ethan Kaelin’s walkoff single snapped a two-game Bobcats losing streak and avenged last week’s loss to the Tornadoes.
North Port outhit Booker 14-7, but found itself in a 4-4 deadlock after the Tornadoes pushed across a pair of runs in top of the sixth inning. In the seventh, North Port loaded the bases with one out on Mike Murray’s single and walks by Brayden Kelly and Brandon Long. Kaelin then laced his game-winner to center field.
Murray and Ben Brown each had three hits for the Bobcats (8-9). Brown, Kelly and Long each had doubles. Kelly ended up getting the win by coming on in relief and pitching a scoreless seventh inning.
North Port will travel to Sarasota Riverview on Tuesday before playing a pair of games at CoolToday Park on Friday and Saturday against Lemon Bay and Imagine.
SoftballSarasota 10, Charlotte 9
The Charlotte High softball team lost the lead late on Monday night and suffered a 10-9 defeat at the hands of Sarasota.
Dylan Anthony homered and drove in four runs in the defeat.
Amber Chumley took the loss for Tarpons, allowing three runs on two hits and walking one over two innings.
Faith Wharton also homered in the fifth inning for Charlotte.
