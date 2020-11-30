Boys soccer
Lemon Bay 3, Out of Door 0
Trayton White scored twice to lead the Lemon Bay boys soccer team to a 3-0 win over Out-of-Door Academy on Monday night.
Nick Zidanavicius added the third goal for the Mantas and Liam Porter and Jordan Garcia each added an assist.
Alex Johnson saved seven shots on goal on the way to a clean sheet.
Lemon Bay (3-2) will next play at Port Charlotte on Dec. 9.
Venice 2, Manatee 1
The Venice boys soccer team stretched its undefeated streak to four on Monday night in a 2-1 win over Manatee.
Julyan Ormaechea scored on a penalty kick and assisted teammate Diego Heredia on the Indians’ other goal.
The Indians (4-0) will host Braden River at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Port Charlotte 4, Booker 2
The Port Charlotte boys soccer team (1-4-1) won its first game of the season as four players scored in a 4-2 victory over Booker.
Sebastian Vasquez, Lushane White, EJ Morales and Javan Douse all found the back of the net for the Pirates while Kendrick Cryer saved seven shots on goal.
“It was a great win for the boys coming back from our break,” Pirates coach Joe Roca said in a text, “but we also still have a lot to work on.”
DeSoto 4, Charlotte 1
The DeSoto County boys soccer avenged a 3-2 loss to Charlotte in its season-opener with a 4-1 win over the Tarpons on Monday night.
Alejandro Garcia, Ruben Sanchez and Jonathan Casiano each scored a goal for the Bulldogs while the Tarpons added an own-goal.
Francesco Buscemi scored the Tarpons’ only goal of the night off a pass from Tyler Amaral. Alexander Cash saved eight shots on goal and Nick Palma saved seven for Charlotte.
The Bulldogs (3-2) will host Cardinal Mooney on Friday and the Tarpons (2-5) will play at Bishop Verot on Wednesday.
