Tarpons get big early win vs. Riverview
A matchup of consensus top-10 teams lived up to its billing and brought a taste of February basketball to Thanksgiving week.
Charlotte rallied last and best, then held on to defeat visiting Riverview, 63-60 behind Tre Carroll’s game-high 31 points.
Carroll poured in 17 of those points in the fourth quarter when he triggered a 17-2 run that turned a 52-40 deficit into a 57-54 lead. He scored the tying points on a put-back, then drained a 3-pointer for Charlotte’s first lead since the first quarter.
Riverview, which entered the game ranked as high as No. 7 in Class 7A, didn’t go away. John Blanding got the Rams (0-1) back in front 58-57, but Carroll responded in kind to put Charlotte ahead for keeps.
Charlotte, ranked as high as No. 3 in Class 6A, also got 11 points from John Gamble. Riverview was led by David Mazon’s 17. Curtis Butler Jr. and Blanding each added 10.
Next up for the Tarpons is a Thanksgiving tournament at Montverde, where they will open play Friday against Calvary Christian Academy.
North Port 62, Sarasota 44
The North Port boys basketball team cruised to a 62-44 victory over Sarasota High School on Tuesday night.
Devin Riley led the Bobcats with 30 points, 7 rebounds and 3 stealls and Justin Barolette added 7 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists as North Port shot 12-12 from the free throw line.
Boys soccerGolden Gate 1, Charlotte 0
Golden Gate drew a penalty kick in the first half to establish an early lead on the way to a 1-0 finish over the Charlotte boys soccer team on Tuesday.
Alexander Cash saved 16 shots on goal for Charlotte (2-4)
“We continued to battle, but failed to capitalize on our opportunities,” Tarpons coach Greg Winkler wrote in an email. “We earned a PK in the second half that sailed over the bar.
“We showed tremendous improvement this game and we are gaining more confidence despite the result.”
Venice 7, Port Charlotte 2
Stefan Slavov scored three goals and Matthew Groves added two as the Venice boys soccer team blew past Port Charlotte, 7-2, on Tuesday.
Diego Heredia and Bima Bagawanta also added goals for the Indians.
Venice will play at Manatee and Port Charlotte will play at Booker on Monday.
