Boys basketball

Oasis 71, DeSoto County 58

Three players scored in double figures for DeSoto County boys basketball, but it wasn’t enough in a 71-58 loss to Oasis on Monday night.

Nazir Gilchrist (17 points), Kiemar Richardson (16 points and 8 rebounds) and Ethan Redden (12 points and 4 steals) led the Bulldogs in the loss.

DeSoto County (3-4) will play at Fort Meade on Thursday.

Girls basketball

DeSoto County 59, Imagine School 38

Zeri Tyler and LaZaiya Kinville each scored 17 points as the DeSoto County girls basketball team beat Imagine School, 59-38, on Monday night.


Tamia Randolph added 16 points for the Lady Bulldogs as they pushed their winning streak to four straight.

DeSoto County (7-5) will play at Lake Placid tonight.

Boys soccer

DeSoto County 5, Port Charlotte 3 

Five players scored for the DeSoto County boys soccer team as it beat Port Charlotte, 5-3, on Monday night.

Marcos Ramos, Juan Buenrostro, Alejandro Garcia, Ruben Sanchez and Emmanuel Barajas each scored for the Bulldogs.

Greg Williams scored a pair of goals for the Pirates and Javan Douse added another. Kendrick Cryer finished with eight saves for the Pirates.

DeSoto County (7-3) will host Mulberry tonight and Port Charlotte (1-10-1) will play at Out-of-Door Academy on Wednesday.

