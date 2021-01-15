Boys basketball
Gulf Coast HEAT 67, Imagine 62
The Sharks hung tight with the HEAT before Gulf Coast pulled away late in the fourth quarter for the win.
Imagine led at halftime, 33-31 and trailed just 52-51 entering the fourth quarter before being outscored 15-11 down the stretch.
The Sharks fell to 7-7 and will play host to Oasis on Tuesday.
DeSoto County 65, Fort Meade 48
Ethan Redden scored 19 as the DeSoto County boys basketball team beat Fort Meade, 65-48, on Friday night.
Kiemar Richardson added 12 points and 13 rebounds while Nazir Gilchrist added 15 points, four assists and three steals.
DeSoto County (6-6) will play at 1 p.m. today at South Fort Myers.
Girls basketballPort Charlotte 70, Lemon Bay 45
Alysa Taylor finished one rebound shy of a triple-double as the Port Charlotte girls basketball team beat Lemon Bay, 70-45, on Friday night.
Bryanna Griffiths (18 points, 10 rebounds) led the way, followed closely by Aryianna Lockey-Progl (14 points), Taylor Paille (14 points) and Taylor (13 points, 10 blocks, 9 rebounds).
Taylor Orris scored 12 for Lemon Bay in the loss.
Port Charlotte (11-8) plays at North Port on Tuesday and Lemon Bay (11-6) will host Imagine at 1 p.m. today
Boys soccerLemon Bay 3, Charlotte 1
Michael Greggs scored two goals to lead the Lemon Bay boys soccer team to a 3-1 win over Charlotte on Friday night.
Liam Porter added the third goal for Lemon Bay while Trayton White assisted on two goals.
Lemon Bay (6-5-3) will host Port Charlotte on Tuesday and Charlotte (5-8-2) will host Island Coast on Wednesday.
