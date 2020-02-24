Baseball
Parrish Christian 1, Imagine 0
Ethan Collins pitched six innings of one-run ball for the Imagine School baseball team on Monday night, but the Sharks offense couldn’t get going in a 1-0 loss to Parrish Community High.
Collins allowed just four hits as he struck out five and walked none in the start. However, only two Sharks players had hits on the day as Joseph Standford and Jay Murphy each had a two-hit game.
Imagine (0-3) will host Oasis tonight at 6.
Mariner 3, Port Charlotte 2
The Port Charlotte baseball team nearly climbed out of a 3-0 hole to Mariner on Monday night as it scored two fourth inning runs, but fell, 3-2, to the Tritons.
Tyler Zylstra allowed all three runs over his 5 2/3 innings as he struck out nine.
The Pirates (1-2) will play at Estero tonight at 7.
Barron Collier 4, Charlotte 2
The Charlotte baseball team lost, 4-2, to Barron Collier on Monday night.
Junior outfielder John Busha went 3-for-3 while Eric Hasier went 2-for-4 and John Dominguez had a 1-for-4 night.
Jacob Bubb took the loss on the mound for the Tarpons.
Charlotte (1-2) will play at Lemon Bay tonight at 7.
