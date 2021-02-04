Boys basketball
Port Charlotte 76, Community Christian 55
Logan Rogers scored 25 points to lead all scorers as the Pirates closed out the regular season with their ninth win in 10 games.
Navari Johnson had 12 points and Shawn Lefresne added 11 for the Pirates, who improved to 14-3. Next up is a District 5A-11 semifinal home game on Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday’s quarterfinal game between Cypress Lake and Cape Coral.
Community Christian (10-8) was led by Brandon Hill’s 18 points. Lucas Rivera had 14 and Drew Carter added 12. The Mustangs will travel to Bayshore Christian on Tuesday to play Lakeside Christian in the first round of the District 2A-7 tournament.
North Port 53, Sarasota 44
The Bobcats picked up their second win in three games and bookended their regular season with a sweep of the Sailors.
North Port (8-14) broke a 44-44 tie by scoring the last nine points of the game. Nick Joseph led the way with 13 points and three steals. Three other Bobcats reached double figures – Kevin Riley with 12, Jalen Brown with 11 and Dylan Almeyda with 10.
The Bobcats will open District 7A-8 tournament play on Tuesday at Lakewood Ranch.
Lemon Bay 83, Imagine 52
The Manta Rays crushed the Sharks to close out the regular season on a positive note.
In four of its five victories this season, Lemon Bay has scored at least 74 points.
Lemon Bay will turn its attention to Tuesday when it travels to Gibbs for the first round of the District 4A-10 tournament. Imagine (9-10) will face Parrish Community in the District 3A-7 tourney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.