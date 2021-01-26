Boys basketball
Port Charlotte 79, Lehigh 50
The Pirates, known for their stout defense, put on an offensive display Tuesday night on the road at Class 6A’s third-ranked team.
Port Charlotte (12-2) blew open a close game with a 25-5 third quarter and continued rolling throughout the remainder of the game. At one point, Alex Perry recorded three consecutive dunks en route to his game-high 29 points.
Three other Pirates joined Perry in double figures – Navari Johnson had 15, Shawn Lafresne added 12 and Logan Rogers tacked on 11.
It all added up to the Pirates’ seventh-consecutive victory and sets the stage for Friday night’s rivalry rematch with Charlotte on Friday at Port Charlotte. The Tarpons outlasted the Pirates 58-52 at Charlotte on Dec. 15.
DeSoto County 63, Community Christian 51
In a rematch of a Jan. 12 game Community Christian won on a last-second shot, DeSoto County took control in the second half and pulled away from the Mustangs for a cathartic win that snapped a four-game losing streak.
Nazir Gilchrist led the way with 21 points for the Bulldogs, who improved to 7-10. Gershon Galloway scored 12 while Ethan Redden added night. Kiemar Richardson was held to 4 points but grabbed 12 rebounds.
Next up for DeSoto County is a trip to Avon Park on Thursday. Community Christian (7-6) travels to Bishop Verot on Thursday before playing host to Sarasota Christian on Friday.
Boys soccerSt. Stephen’s 4, Charlotte 0
The Charlotte boys soccer team lost, 4-0, to Saint Stephen’s Epsicopal to close out its regular season on Tuesday.
The Tarpons arrived 45 minutes late to the field and were missing some players.
“Not using (it) for an excuse. We were not ready to play,” Tarpons coach Greg Winkler said in a text message.
Charlotte (6-10-2) will begin the district playoffs next week.
Booker 2, DeSoto 0
The DeSoto County boys soccer team lost, 2-0, to Booker in its regular season finale on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs (9-6-3) will begin the district playoffs next week.
Girls basketballImagine 51, Island Coast 36
Abby Woods made three 3-pointers in a row to seal a 51-36 win over Island Coast for the Imagine School girls basketball team on Tuesday night.
Woods finished with 11 points as Makayla Russo added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Makayla Rassbach scored 10 points.
Imagine (7-12) will host Cypress Lake on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.