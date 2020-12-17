Wrestling
Charlotte wins Class 2A-10 duals
Charlotte’s fast start to the 2020 wrestling season continued Thursday night with two dominant victories en route to winning the Class 2A District 10 duals meet.
In the championship match, the Tarpons overwhelmed crosstown rival Port Charlotte 60-16. Charlotte opened the dual with four consecutive pins, beginning at 120 with Derrick Paul’s victory in 3:05. By the Lucas Willis and Cody Rice had dispatched their opponents by a combined 59 seconds, Charlotte led 39-4.
In their first match, the Tarpons made similar quick work of Palmetto, 61-18. Charlotte led 58-0 before Palmetto got on the board with a pin at 195. Willis dispatched his opponent in seven seconds while five other Tarpons also won their matches in less than a minute.
Girls basketballPort Charlotte 72, Imagine 36
Bryanna Griffiths scored 20 points and Aryianna Lockey-Progl added 18 as the Port Charlotte girls basketball team beat Imagine School, 72-36, on Thursday night.
Taylor Paille contributed with 14 points and Alysa Taylor played solid defense in the post — coming up with nine rebounds and four blocks.
Isabella Faulkner led the Sharks with a game-high 24 points.
Port Charlotte (6-3) will play at Barron Collier on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Imagine (3-3) will host North Port at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Charlotte 87, North Port 18
Six players scored in double figures for the Charlotte girls basketball team as it dominated North Port, 87-18, on Thursday night.
Kristen Lowers led the way with 16 points, followed by Ary Hicks (13), D’Yanis Jimenez (13), Bella Desjardins (12), Adrianna Iorfida (12) and Alex Vega (10).
Charlotte (3-2) will host Sarasota on Friday and North Port (2-6) will play at Imagine School on Saturday.
Boys soccerNorth Port 4, Mariner 1
The North Port boys soccer team lost, 4-1, to Mariner on Thursday night.
Andrew Gibbons scored the lone goal for the Bobcats.
North Port (5-3-2) will next play at Lemon Bay on Jan. 6.
DeSoto 7, Hardee 0
Eduardo Maldonado scored a hat trick as the DeSoto County boys soccer team beat Hardee, 7-0, on Thursday night.
Noel Maldonado, Emanuel Barajas, Ruben Sanchez and Juan Buenrostro each added a goal for the Bulldogs as they pulled away for an easy win.
DeSoto County (5-3) will host Port Charlotte on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.