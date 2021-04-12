Landon Carter

Port Charlotte’s Landon Carter

 Sun photo by Chris Blake

Baseball

Port Charlotte 12, Booker 2

Port Charlotte scored five runs over the first three innings en route to a 12-2 victory over Booker on Monday night.

Joseph Miller had two hits and 3 RBI and Michael Weider went 3 for 3 for the Pirates.

Lefty Landon Carter allowed six hits and two runs over 5.1 innings, striking out two for the victory, while Devon Collier threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

The Pirates (6-11) head to North Port to take on the Bobcats on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

