Baseball
Port Charlotte 12, Booker 2
Port Charlotte scored five runs over the first three innings en route to a 12-2 victory over Booker on Monday night.
Joseph Miller had two hits and 3 RBI and Michael Weider went 3 for 3 for the Pirates.
Lefty Landon Carter allowed six hits and two runs over 5.1 innings, striking out two for the victory, while Devon Collier threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.
The Pirates (6-11) head to North Port to take on the Bobcats on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.