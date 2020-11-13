Girls soccer

North Port wins

Emily Idoyaga scored three times to lead the North Port girls soccer team to a 5-0 victory over Cardinal Mooney on Friday night.

Idoyaga twice on free kicks and once on a penalty kick, while Sierra Spirk accounted for the other two goals for the Bobcats.

North Port will travel to Gulf Coast on Monday.


Venice falls

The Academy of Holy Names (Tampa) edged the Venice girls soccer team, 2-1, on Friday night.

Freshman Caitlin Ham and sophomore Linnea Nestor accounted for the Jaguars two scores.

Venice will next face Sickles (Tampa) on Saturday.

