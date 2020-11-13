Girls soccer
North Port wins
Emily Idoyaga scored three times to lead the North Port girls soccer team to a 5-0 victory over Cardinal Mooney on Friday night.
Idoyaga twice on free kicks and once on a penalty kick, while Sierra Spirk accounted for the other two goals for the Bobcats.
North Port will travel to Gulf Coast on Monday.
Venice falls
The Academy of Holy Names (Tampa) edged the Venice girls soccer team, 2-1, on Friday night.
Freshman Caitlin Ham and sophomore Linnea Nestor accounted for the Jaguars two scores.
Venice will next face Sickles (Tampa) on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.