Boys basketball

Booker 74, Venice 50

The Venice boys basketball team suffered a 74-50 loss at the hands of Booker (8-6) in Monday's MLK Classic basketball tournament.

The loss evens the Indians' record at 7-7 on the season.

Venice plays on the road at DeSoto County High School in Arcadia tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Lemon Bay 8, Port Charlotte 0

The Lemon Bay girls soccer team rolled over Port Charlotte 8-0 on Monday.


The Lady Mantas, with seven first-half goals, improved to 10-4, while the Pirates dropped to 2-6.

Lemon Bay takes on Lakewood Ranch on the road Friday night and Port Charlotte will travel to Island Coast on Thursday.

Boys soccer

North Port 2, Braden River 1

The North Port boys soccer team edged Braden River 2-1 on Monday night.

With the win, the Bobcats improved to 9-6-3 on the season.

North Port hosts Riverview tonight.

