Boys basketball
Booker 74, Venice 50
The Venice boys basketball team suffered a 74-50 loss at the hands of Booker (8-6) in Monday's MLK Classic basketball tournament.
The loss evens the Indians' record at 7-7 on the season.
Venice plays on the road at DeSoto County High School in Arcadia tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Lemon Bay 8, Port Charlotte 0
The Lemon Bay girls soccer team rolled over Port Charlotte 8-0 on Monday.
The Lady Mantas, with seven first-half goals, improved to 10-4, while the Pirates dropped to 2-6.
Lemon Bay takes on Lakewood Ranch on the road Friday night and Port Charlotte will travel to Island Coast on Thursday.
Boys soccer
North Port 2, Braden River 1
The North Port boys soccer team edged Braden River 2-1 on Monday night.
With the win, the Bobcats improved to 9-6-3 on the season.
North Port hosts Riverview tonight.
