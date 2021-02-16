Girls basketball
Port Charlotte girls fall in regional semis
Paige Clausen scored 35 points as the Barron Collier girls basketball team beat Port Charlotte, 60-38, in a season-ending loss in the regional semifinals.
Aryianna Lockey-Progl led the team with 11 points as no other player eclipsed six points.
Girls soccerLemon Bay 5, Hudson 0
The Lemon Bay girls soccer team scored a 5-0 shutout on the road at Hudson in the 4A regional quarterfinals on Tuesday night.
SoftballPort Charlotte 3, Lemon Bay 2
Breanna Beck pitched a complete game as the Port Charlotte softball team beat Lemon Bay, 3-2, in Tuesday night’s season-opener.
Beck struck out none and walked none, scattering seven hits across seven innings.
Mickey Coslor (2-for-3, 2 runs) and Gia Greaves (2-for-2) sparked the Pirates offense while Elizabeth Caviston (2-for-3) had the only multi-hit game for the Mantas.
Port Charlotte (1-0) will play at Fort Myers on Thursday and Lemon Bay (0-1) will host Parrish Community on Friday.
Boys tennisVenice 7, North Port 0
The Venice boys tennis team stayed undefeated with a 7-0 win over North Port on Tuesday afternoon.
Bryan Cerniak, Aravind Rajeev, Andrej Andelkovic, Evan Vanbuskirk and Hayden Guthrie all won their singles matches while the doubles tandems of Quinnton Gibson/Andelkovic and Rajeev/Vanbuskirk also won.
The Indians (2-0) will host Out-of-Door Academy on Thursday.
Girls tennisVenice 6, North Port 1
The Venice girls has now won back-to-back matches with a 6-1 win over North Port on Tuesday afternoon.
Kathrin Didovich, Mickey Carr, Sophia Teijelo and Giselle Noriega all won their singles matches for the Indians while Mila Djurich won hers for North Port.
The doubles tandems of Piskor/Carr and Didovich/Teijelo also won for Venice.
The Indians (2-0) will host Out-of-Door Academy on Thursday.
Bishop Verot 4, Lemon Bay 3
Bishop Verot girls tennis team edged Lemon Bay 4-3 on Tuesday afternoon in Fort Myers.
Fabiana Artigas scored the Mantas only win in singles defeating Ava Tedesco 6-1, 6-0. Lemon Bay swept doubles play in its first loss of the season.
Next up for Lemon Bay comes Oasis at home at 4 p.m. today.
