The Venice High girls golf team shot a 182 on Tuesday to defeat Port Charlotte (214) and Lemon Bay (226) at the Lemon Bay Golf Club in Englewood.
Elizabeth Ireland topped the leader board with a 42 for Venice (2-0), while teammate Hayli Snaer and Lemon Bay’s Marie L’Abbe finished four strokes back at 46.
Venice’s Jenna Stylos and Lilly Lapczynski were one stroke behind them at 47 and Emma Jurisko’s 52 led Port Charlotte.
North Port wins
The North Port girls golf team beat Sarasota, 214-257, on Tuesday afternoon.
Kaitlyn Rogers led the Lady Bobcats with a 44.
Boys golfNorth Port bests Port Charlotte
Brayden Spain and CJ Kemble led the North Port boys golf team to a 168-172 win over Port Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon at Port Charlotte Golf Club.
Spain (39), Kemble (40), Matthew Coovert (42) and Austin Harrelson (47) were pressed hard by the Pirates, who stayed close with Eddie Lainhart (40), Caleb Campos (42), Nathan Killian (43) and Jeffrey Vivian (47).
VolleyballMantas open season with win
ENGLEWOOD – Lemon Bay launched its 2021 campaign with a dominating win Tuesday over visiting Sarasota Christian.
The Mantas overwhelmed the Blazers for a 25-17, 25-10, 25-16 sweep.
“Got enthusiasm both on and off court,” Lemon Bay coach Pat Auer said. “Great serves, passes, sets, blocks and kills.”
The Mantas (1-0) will be back in action Thursday at North Port.
North Port stays on roll
SARASOTA — North Port continued its winning ways, picking up its second victory in as many nights by sweeping Booker, 25-15, 25-15, 25-15.
Haylee Rhoads posted 25 kills and 9 blocks to lead the Bobcats (2-0). Booker struggled with its serve receiving, surrendering 26 aces, including 12 by North Port’s Tatiana Harker-Barnes.
North Port will play host to Lemon Bay on Thursday.
Port Charlotte cruises at home
PORT CHARLOTTE — In a matchup of defending district champions, Port Charlotte opened its season with a 25-13, 25-20, 25-20 against visiting LaBelle.
The Pirates will turn around and hit the road for a match today at Community School of Naples.
