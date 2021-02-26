Baseball
Lemon Bay 6, Parrish Community 2
It was far from a masterpiece, but Lemon Bay tossed its third no-hitter in four games, defeating Parrish Community on the road.
Abel Albarran tossed 5.2 innings, striking out 12 and walking two. Barret Curry picked up the final four outs, fanning two, to seal the deal.
Lemon Bay (4-0) committed five errors, spoiling the shutout, but continued to deliver on the basepaths, swiping for bases.
SoftballFrostproof 13, Lemon Bay 0
The Lemon Bay softball team lost, 13-0, to Frostproof on Friday night.
The Mantas (0-5) will host DeSoto County on Monday.
Hardee 14, DeSoto County 2
The DeSoto County softball team lost, 14-2, to Hardee on Friday night.
The Bulldogs (2-2) will play at Lemon Bay on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.