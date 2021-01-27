Boys soccer
Venice 2, Cardinal Mooney 1
Barely a minute into the Venice boys soccer team’s regular season finale, the Indians trailed Cardinal Mooney, 1-0, after allowing a goal on a penalty kick by Drew Miller.
It took the Indians (11-2-2) until after the first water break to answer back as senior forward Max Mergos won a one-on-one with the Cougars goalkeeper in the 26th minute on the way to a 2-1 finish at Powell-Davis Stadium.
Again in the second half, Mergos outraced the Cougars defense for the game-deciding goal in the 68th minute.
Venice, the No. 1 seed in District 6A-7, will automatically advance to the district semifinals where it will face the winner of Charlotte vs. Sarasota.
Girls soccer
North Fort Myers 7, Lemon Bay 2
Freshman Sophia Kerns scored four goals and teammate Evie McCarthy had three assists on Wednesday night as North Fort Myers scored a 7-2 victory over Lemon Bay.
The loss dropped the Manta Rays to 10-6 on the season.
Lemon Bay travels to North Port on Friday night.
