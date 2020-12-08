BOYS SOCCER
North Port 2, Charlotte 2
North Port boys soccer coach Joey Sorbino said the entire point of playing someone like the No. 2 team in the nation is so the Bobcats are more than ready to take on a district foe.
Mission … sort of accomplished.
After a scoreless first period at Charlotte in which the Bobcats controlled the tempo, North Port found itself playing a man down, yet finding the back of the net. The result was a 2-2 tie with the Tarpons that left Charlotte feeling good while the Bobcats (3-3-2) walked away with what Sorbino hoped was a wake-up call.
“You go a man down and find a way back into the game. This needs to be the wake-up call,” Sorbino said. “Don’t let losses come and go. Wake up here, where it’s a tie and you got out of here with your pride, at least.”
Charlotte (2-6-1) took leads of 1-0 and 2-1 on goals by Alex Dawson and Dylan Salomon. North Port battled back each time with goals from Brady Waltimyer and Daniel Bohdanets.
It was a pleasing turn for Tarpons coach Greg Winkler, whose team has not been able to run a set lineup on the field this season.
“We’ve had injuries – no excuses – but we just haven’t been able to put the same team out there,” Winkler said. “Defensively, we haven’t been where we should be and I thought we played awesome tonight. The defensive effort was great, we scored a couple of goals – we had been in a slump with that – so I was really happy so hopefully this is something that turns the guys around and puts them on the right path.”
GIRLS SOCCERLemon Bay 2, Cardinal Mooney 0
The Mantas evened their record at 2-2 with their second win in 24 hours.
Jacoby Maldonado found the net with a header on a cross from Sophia Cherniak to open the scoring, then Cherniak sealed the victory with an unassisted goal.
The victory avenged a 2-1 loss to Cardinal-Mooney on Nov. 18. Next up for Lemon Bay is a road trip to Sarasota on Friday.
North Port 8, Charlotte 0
The North Port girls soccer team cruised to an 8-0 victory over Charlotte High on Tuesday night.
Sierra Spirk had five goals for the Bobcats, Emily Idoyaga added two more and Aleena Purvis chipped in another as North Port improved to 5-2 on the season.
The Bobcats face Cardinal Mooney on Thursday night at 5 p.m.
The loss dropped Charlotte to 4-1-1. The Tarpons play Sarasota Military at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Venice 9, Port Charlotte 0
Kiki Slattery scored five times as the Venice girls soccer team mercy-ruled Port Charlotte, 9-0, on Tuesday night.
Maddie Krause scored twice and assisted on five goals while Maddie Eagan and Sarah Freddolino each added a goal. Indy Rueda and Jewel Medina also added one assist each.
Venice (5-2) will host Steinbrenner at 6 p.m. Friday. Port Charlotte (1-3) will host Cypress Lake at home on at 7:30 Friday night.
BOYS BASKETBALLLemon Bay 78, DeSoto County 45
The Mantas (2-4) went on the road and routed the Bulldogs (1-2) a day after a heartbreaking 56-45 home setback against Riverdale.
Shea Cullum had a breakout performance, raining eight 3-pointers en route to game-high 32 points.
Next up for Lemon Bay is a Saturday road trip to Neumann before playing host to Venice on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALLLemon Bay 53, Bayshore 16
The Lady Mantas (5-1) rebounded from their first loss of the season with a 53-16 win Tuesday night over the Bayshore Bruins (0-4).
Katelyn Ziarnicki led Lemon Bay with 16 points, while Taylor Moormann contributed 10 and Breanna Carroll hit 3 three pointers for 9 points.
The Lady Mantas will play again at 6 p.m. on Thursday at home vs. Bonita Springs.
Sarasota 61, North Port 48
The North Port girls basketball team fell to 0-5 on the season as it lost, 61-48, to Sarasota on Tuesday night.
Brooke Sawyer scored 13 and Sade Romain added 11.
The Bobcats will next host Lakewood Ranch today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.