Baseball
Riverview 2, Venice 0
Venice High baseball team (3-3) has lost three straight games after losing, 2-0, to Riverview and ace Karson Ligon (University of Miami commit) on Tuesday night at the Rams’ home field.
Indians outfielder/pitcher John Whitney opened the second and seventh innings with singles hit to right field, but otherwise, Ligon didn’t allow another hit — walking one batter and hitting another.
The Indians host Jesuit on Friday night in their next game.
Girls lacrosseVenice 21, Riverdale 0
The Venice girls lacrosse team shutout Riverdale, 21-0, on Tuesday night.
Maggie Lane was the goalie for the Indians in the shutout victory, and Charliegh Morris and Sofia Burns led the team with four goals each.
Venice will play at Gulf Coast at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Boys tennisVenice 6, Sebring 1
The Venice boys tennis team improved to 6-1 with a 6-1 win over Sebring on Tuesday afternoon.
Bryan Cerniak, Pranav Mayor, Aravind Rajeev, Andrej Andelkovic and Evan VanBuskirk all won their singles matches while the duo of Mayor/Andelkovic won their doubles match.
Girls tennisCharlotte 4, DeSoto County 3
The Charlotte girls tennis team edged DeSoto County 4-3 on Tuesday.
Sophia Bender, Paige Kehoe and Sophia Clancy all scored singles victories for the Tarpons while Kehoe and Clancy won in second doubles.
Meanwhile Michaela Zolkos, Lauren McCray and the team of Michaela and Abby Zolkos won for the Bulldogs.
Lemon Bay 7, Gateway 0
The Lemon Bay girls tennis team improved to 6-1 on the season with a 7-0 sweep of Gateway Charter.
Jordan Shirley, Marie L’Abbe, Rosey Lowder, Elizabeth Schum and Fabiana Artigas all scored decisive singles wins.
While Shirley and Victoria Haranda and Lowder and Schum won in doubles.
