Boys soccer

Lemon Bay 1, Port Charlotte 0

The Lemon Bay boys soccer team edged Port Charlotte 1-0 on Wednesday.

Nick Zidanavicius scored the game’s only goal on an assist from Michael Greggs in the 78th minute.

Mantas goalie Alex Johnson recorded 13 saves.


Lemon Bay with host Venice on Friday. Port Charlotte plays North Port on Friday night.

Girls basketballNorth Port 41, Lakewood Ranch 38

The North Port girls basketball team (1-5) scored its first victory of the season on Wednesday night, taking down previously undefeated Lakewood Ranch (6-1), 41-38.

Erica Schmitt’s basketball late in the fourth quarter put the Bobcats up by one, 39-38, before Sade Romain’s free throws sealed the victory in the closing seconds.

North Port travels to Port Charlotte at 7 p.m. Friday.

