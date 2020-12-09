Boys soccer
Lemon Bay 1, Port Charlotte 0
The Lemon Bay boys soccer team edged Port Charlotte 1-0 on Wednesday.
Nick Zidanavicius scored the game’s only goal on an assist from Michael Greggs in the 78th minute.
Mantas goalie Alex Johnson recorded 13 saves.
Lemon Bay with host Venice on Friday. Port Charlotte plays North Port on Friday night.
Girls basketballNorth Port 41, Lakewood Ranch 38
The North Port girls basketball team (1-5) scored its first victory of the season on Wednesday night, taking down previously undefeated Lakewood Ranch (6-1), 41-38.
Erica Schmitt’s basketball late in the fourth quarter put the Bobcats up by one, 39-38, before Sade Romain’s free throws sealed the victory in the closing seconds.
North Port travels to Port Charlotte at 7 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.