Baseball
Charlotte 9, DeSoto County 4
John Busha hit a three-run home run in the first inning as the Charlotte baseball team went on to beat DeSoto County, 9-4, on Thursday night.
Busha finished the night 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a game-high 5 RBIs. Deven Spid went 2-for-3 (single, double) with 2 RBIs as he helped pad the Tarpons’ lead.
Mason Henderson earned the win as he lasted four innings, allowing one earned run (three total) on four hits and three walks while striking out six.
Tyler Waterhouse pitched the final three innings of relief — allowing one unearned run on two hits and a walk.
Logan Adams hit a double and CJ Nelson hit a triple for the Bulldogs, but otherwise, the offense couldn’t keep up with Charlotte.
Will Joens struck out eight Tarpons over 4 1/3 innings, but allowed four earned runs (six total) on five hits and a walk.
Charlotte (4-2) will host IMG Academy Blue tonight at 6 and DeSoto County (0-7) will play at Avon Park tonight at 7.
North Port 3, Manatee 2
Brandon Long went 3-for-4 with two RBIs as the North Port baseball team beat Manatee, 3-2, on Thursday night.
Ben Brown threw 2 2/3 innings, striking out six as he earned the win.
The Bobcats (2-5) will play at Port Charlotte on Monday.
Boys tennis
Venice 7, Bishop Verot 0
The Venice boys tennis team swept Bishop Verot on Thursday in a 7-0 win.
Charlie Siddons (6-1, 6-1), Bryan Cerniak (6-3, 6-4), Andrej Andelkovic (6-0, 6-2), Evan Van Buskirk (4-6, 7-5, 10-7) and Hayden Guthrie (6-0, 6-2) each won their singles matches.
The doubles tandems of Siddons/Quinnton Gibson (8-2) and Pranav Mayor/Aravind Rajeev (8-0) also won.
Venice (7-1) will play at Lakewood Ranch on Tuesday.
Girls tennis
Venice 4, Bishop Verot 3
The Venice girls tennis team held on for a 4-3 win over Bishop Verot on Thursday.
Nika DeLong (7-6 (8-6), 6-2), Kathrin Didovich (6-4, 6-2) and Mickey Carr (6-3, 6-2) won their singles matches while the doubles pairing of DeLong/Carr won, 8-5.
Venice (6-1) will play at Lakewood Ranch on Tuesday.
Girls lacrosse
Venice 17, Gulf Coast 7
Sophia Santagota scored five goals as the Venice girls lacrosse team beat Gulf Coast, 17-7, on Thursday night.
Gianna Falbo (four goals), Sofia Burns (four goals), Morgan Gross (two goals) and Kaya Bartlett (one goal, two assists) led the offense while Maggie Lane had seven saves in goal.
Venice (3-0) will host Sarasota on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
