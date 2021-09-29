At Fort Myers, the Tarpon boys and girls each surfed the Green Wave, pulling out victories on the road.
The girls defeated Fort Myers 98-85 in a meet that was tight throughout. Fort Myers led midway through after taking first, second and third in diving. Zoe Schwartz and Megan Morales began the comeback with a 1-2 finish in the 100 free, then Charlotte Skupin, Emma Ruperd and Kasey Roy took the top three in the 500 free. Celina Myers set a personal best in the 100 breast with a time of 1:11.25.
The 400 free relay teams helped the Tarpons pull away with a 1-2 finish. The A relay of Ayla Douglass, Skupin, Schwartz and Hoffius edged the B quartet of Roy, Ruperd, Siena Pirri and Bree Slorp.
The boys cruised to a 117-59 romp, winning every event, including a 1-2-3 finish in the 200 free by James Rose, Robert Trapp and Ethan Ruperd. Sophomore Stephen Lybrand rallied from a big deficit in the 500 free to overtake senior teammate Gage McCauley.
Hensel shines in Pirates split
Port Charlotte saw some strong performances in its meet with Evangelical Christian.
The boys defeated ECS 93-85 while the girls battled before falling 138-126.
Tonio Hensel’s breakout season continued with wins in the 200 medley and 100 free. He also was a part of the winning 400 relay team along with Nicholas Moya, Thomas Cupani and Kyle Kalen.
Moya won the 200 free and 100 fly. Kalen took the 500 free.
On the girls’ side, the Pirates swept the free relays as the foursome of Bryanna Robinson, Melody Stelmaszeck, Paige Burke and Carolina Aylward won the 200 and 400.
Robinson won the 200 free and 100 breaststroke. Stelmaszek was victorious in the 100 back. Burke took the 100 fly while Bridghet Wood won the 100 free.
Boys golfCharlotte beats Hardee, Bartow
The Charlotte boys golf team shot a 173 to beat Hardee by two strokes and Bartow by 10 on Wednesday evening.
Clayton Hayse had the low score of the day for the Tarpons with a 39, followed by Gavin Croke (43), Andrew Hynes (45) and Edwin Feliciano (46).
Charlotte will next play in the Don Ross Invitational on Monday.
