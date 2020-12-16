Boys basketball

Charlotte 51, Palmetto 42

The Charlotte boys basketball team improved to 6-2 on the season Wednesday night with a 51-42 victory over winless Palmetto (0-5).

Tre Carroll led the Tarpons with 26 points and 10 rebounds while John Gamble contributed 7 points and 3 rebounds and Alex Gent chipped in 6 points and dished out 6 assists.

Charlotte will be back in action after the new year against Auburndale on Jan. 2.  

Girls basketball

Venice 40, Lehigh 33

Ella Opsatnick scored 13 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Venice girls basketball team beat Lehigh, 40-33, on Wednesday.

Magdalena Daukaus chipped in an eight-point, nine-rebound performance in the win as the Indians improved to 8-2.


Venice will host Lemon Bay tonight at 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

The Venice and North Port boys soccer game scheduled for Wednesday night was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Girls weightlifting

North Port wins County title

The North Port girls weightlifting team won the Sarasota County Championship on Wednesday afternoon. Venice finished in second place and Cardinal Mooney in third.

For the Bobcats, Kaylie Beaulieu (220 total lift), KC Wilburn (270), Emalee West (270), Tristain Atwood (380), Jahniya Desilva (295) and Shantay Reid (335) each took first place in their respective weight class.

For the Indians, Sofia Dolmanet (205) and Kylie Flaherty-Cohn (320) finished in first place for their weight class.

