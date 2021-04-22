Girls tennis

McKeel Academy 4, Lemon Bay 0

The Lemon Bay girls tennis team dropped a 4-0 decision to the McKeel Academy in the Class 2A-Region 6 finals Thursday at Kelly Recreation Complex in Lakeland.

The Mantas dropped both doubles matches and first and fifth singles as McKeel secured the victory.

Lemon Bay ends the season with a 12-1 record, and as 2A-District 12 champions, and 2A-Region 6 runner-ups.

Plant 4, Venice 1

The Venice High girls tennis team lost, 4-1, to Plant at Cal Dickson Tennis Center in Tampa in the regional championship.

The Lady Indians finished the season 15-1 in the regular season and won their district before their season ended on Thursday.


SoftballCharlotte 5, Lemon Bay 4

A walk-off RBI single by Lexi Fitzgerald led the Charlotte softball team to a 5-4 win over Lemon Bay on Thursday night — the second walk-off win for the Lady Tarpons in as many days.

Fitzgerald (3-for-4, 2 RBI) led the offense while Savannah Jacobs and Faith Wharton each added two hits apiece.

Kendall Bennett (2-for-3, R, 2 RBI) led the Lady Mantas in the loss.

Charlotte (16-7) and Lemon Bay (5-14) both wrapped up their regular seasons with the district tournament coming next week.

Bishop Verot 9, Port Charlotte 1

The Port Charlotte softball team lost, 9-1, to Bishop Verot on Thursday night.

The Pirates (4-16) will play at Island Coast on Monday in the district quarterfinals.

Staff reports

