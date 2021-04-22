Girls tennis
McKeel Academy 4, Lemon Bay 0
The Lemon Bay girls tennis team dropped a 4-0 decision to the McKeel Academy in the Class 2A-Region 6 finals Thursday at Kelly Recreation Complex in Lakeland.
The Mantas dropped both doubles matches and first and fifth singles as McKeel secured the victory.
Lemon Bay ends the season with a 12-1 record, and as 2A-District 12 champions, and 2A-Region 6 runner-ups.
Plant 4, Venice 1
The Venice High girls tennis team lost, 4-1, to Plant at Cal Dickson Tennis Center in Tampa in the regional championship.
The Lady Indians finished the season 15-1 in the regular season and won their district before their season ended on Thursday.
SoftballCharlotte 5, Lemon Bay 4
A walk-off RBI single by Lexi Fitzgerald led the Charlotte softball team to a 5-4 win over Lemon Bay on Thursday night — the second walk-off win for the Lady Tarpons in as many days.
Fitzgerald (3-for-4, 2 RBI) led the offense while Savannah Jacobs and Faith Wharton each added two hits apiece.
Kendall Bennett (2-for-3, R, 2 RBI) led the Lady Mantas in the loss.
Charlotte (16-7) and Lemon Bay (5-14) both wrapped up their regular seasons with the district tournament coming next week.
Bishop Verot 9, Port Charlotte 1
The Port Charlotte softball team lost, 9-1, to Bishop Verot on Thursday night.
The Pirates (4-16) will play at Island Coast on Monday in the district quarterfinals.
