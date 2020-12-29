Holiday Classic at Bradenton Christian

The North Port boys basketball team improved to 5-4 on the season after pulling out a 53-51 victory over the Out of Door Academy on Tuesday.

The Thunder (2-4) led by six at the end of the first period, but the Bobcats rallied to build a 31-28 lead at the half and held a one-point lead after three.

North Port will be back in action on Saturday at home vs. South Fort Myers.

Chick-fil-a Classic

The Charlotte High girls basketball team advanced to the championship game of the Chick-fil-a Classic on Tuesday when it beat Out-of-Door Academy, 55-31. 

D'Yanis Jimenez led the Tarpons with 16 points while Ary Hicks (10 points) and Alex Vega (9 points) helped lead the offense. 

Charlotte (6-2) will play host-school Bradenton Christian tonight at 6 p.m. 

