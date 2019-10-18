Indians help Burn win again
The Florida Burn — led by several Venice High baseball players — won its second straight World Wood Bat Association World Championship on Monday, beating the Dirtbags, 11-2, in five innings.
Indians players Mac Guscette (tournament MVP), Jacob Faulkner, Aidan Corn, Zac Calhoon, Reegan Jackowiak and Michael Robertson were part of the Burn team to win it all in Jupiter.
This championship comes after a summer in which members of the Burn also won the first-ever High School Baseball National Championship and the 17u BCS National Championship of Perfect Game.
Venice hasn’t stopped winning since claiming its second straight baseball state championship, and the Indians will hope to carry that momentum into the 2020 season as they look to make it a three-peat.
Boys basketball tryouts
The Venice High boys basketball team will be holding tryouts on Monday, Nov. 4 from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Students who want to try out must have an athletic file on record with the school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.