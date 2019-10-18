Trophy

From left to right: Venice High players Jacob Faulkner, Zac Calhoon, Mac Guscette and Aidan Corn stand behind coach Craig Faulkner after winning a second straight WWBA World Championship with the Florida Burn travel team. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Indians help Burn win again

The Florida Burn — led by several Venice High baseball players — won its second straight World Wood Bat Association World Championship on Monday, beating the Dirtbags, 11-2, in five innings.

Indians players Mac Guscette (tournament MVP), Jacob Faulkner, Aidan Corn, Zac Calhoon, Reegan Jackowiak and Michael Robertson were part of the Burn team to win it all in Jupiter.

This championship comes after a summer in which members of the Burn also won the first-ever High School Baseball National Championship and the 17u BCS National Championship of Perfect Game.

Venice hasn’t stopped winning since claiming its second straight baseball state championship, and the Indians will hope to carry that momentum into the 2020 season as they look to make it a three-peat.

Boys basketball tryouts

The Venice High boys basketball team will be holding tryouts on Monday, Nov. 4 from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Students who want to try out must have an athletic file on record with the school.

