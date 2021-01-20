Boys soccer
Venice 3, Braden River 3
Trailing, 3-1, with 20 minutes to play, the Venice boys soccer team got late goals from Diego Heredia and Max Mergos to tie the Pirates, 3-3, at Braden River High School on Wednesday night.
“Braden River is a phenomenal team,” Venice coach Dave Porvaznik said. “Coming back being down the way we were, I’m proud of the boys for not quitting and not giving up on each other."
Venice (10-2-1) beat Braden River, 1-0, on Dec. 2, but the Indians and Pirates were much more aggressive this time around.
Braden River (9-4-1) didn’t let up in the first half.
Eventually, Venice got on the scoreboard. Freshman forward Matthew Groves followed up a miss into a relatively empty net.
Still, Venice struggled to open the second half, and fell back by two scores when Sebastian Morelli scored in the 60th minute.
Trailing, 3-1, with 20 minutes to play, Porvaznik moved his players up the field all second half, telling them to “press” at every chance.
Heredia shot a ball just left of the goal in the 62nd minute and then followed that up four minutes later with a goal from about 20 yards out.
Venice kept the pressure on, and seven minutes later, Heredia fed Mergos on a run down the middle, allowing the senior forward to rifle in a shot.
Riverview 1, North Port 0
The North Port boys soccer team lost, 1-0, to Riverview on Wednesday night.
The lone goal came on a penalty kick by the Rams.
North Port (9-7-3) will play its regular-season finale at Sarasota on Friday.
Island Coast 4, Charlotte 1
An early red card on the Charlotte boys soccer team had the Tarpons playing down a man for much of the match in a 4-1 loss to Island Coast.
Dylan Marsh scored Charlotte’s only goal on an assist by Tyler Amaral.
Charlotte (5-9-2) will play its regular-season finale at Sarasota Military Academy on Friday.
Girls basketball
Riverview 62, Venice 42
The Venice girls basketball team lost, 62-42, to Riverview (No. 2 in 7A) on Wednesday night.
Liv Sleight (10 points) and Magdalena Daukaus (9 points) led the Indians in the loss.
Venice (13-5) will play at Lemon Bay on Friday.
Port Charlotte 47, Lehigh 30
Bryanna Griffiths dominated the boards as she posted a 19-point, 18-rebound performance as the Port Charlotte girls basketball team beat Lehigh, 47-30, on Wednesday night.
Aryianna Lockey-Progl (8 points, 5 steals) and Alyssa Taylor (6 points, 6 rebounds) also helped in the defensive effort.
Port Charlotte (13-8) will host Venice on Tuesday.
