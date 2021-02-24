Baseball
Sarasota Riverview 6, North Port 0
Left-hander Brandon Long pitched well for the Bobcats until running into trouble in the fifth inning. Riverview struck for three runs in the fifth to break open a 1-0 game, then tacked on two more in the sixth to put the game out of reach.
North Port struggled all night against Riverview starter Clement Febus, who went the distance while allowing just three hits and four walks. He struck out 11.
Long gave up eight hits and three earned runs but struck out six and walked none for the Bobcats (0-4). Mike Murray stole two bases as he Kyle Yeager and Brayden Kelly accounted for North Port’s hits. Yeager also stole a base.
“I think the first four, four-and-a-half innings were good baseball,” North Port coach Miles Mayer said. “Brandon did a great job and we needed to get guys on and needed that timely hit but we hit just sparingly there.”
Carter Knight went 3 for 3 with a walk for Riverview (3-0). Leadoff hitter Chris Barr went 2 for 5 and opened the game with a single. He scored on Kyle Upman’s double for the game’s first run.
Next up for North Port is a road trip to IMG Academy Navy on Friday.
Lemon Bay 18, Clewiston 9
Not long after giving up their first hit and first run of the season, the Manta Rays responded with an 11-run second inning and scored in every frame but the sixth for an easy win.
Five of Lemon Bay’s 13 hits went for extra bases, including triples by Sebastian Daubner and Mason Dowd. Joel Vasquez collected a pair of doubles. Jason Lepage doubled, as well.
Daubner and Lepage each drove in three runs. As a team, Lemon Bay stole seven bases, upping their season total to 30 in three games. Vasquez had two steals.
The Mantas had opened the season with consecutive no-hitters before Clewiston struck for a run in its first turn at the plate.
Lemon Bay travels to Parrish Community on Friday before returning home and playing host to Bayshore on Monday.
SoftballCharlotte 3, Naples 2
The Charlotte High softball team edged Naples 3-2 on Wednesday night
Pitcher Laci Hendrickson picked up the win for the 2-1 Tarpons, while Haelee Angelico took the loss for the Golden Eagles despite striking out 12.
Cassidy Hopper led the Charlotte offense with a triple and Faith Whorton and Savanna Jacob’s each collected a double.
Charlotte hosts Palmetto Ridge March 3.
Mariner 20, Port Charlotte 3
The Port Charlotte softball team dropped a 20-3 decision to Mariner on Wednesday night.
The Tritons scored 10 runs each in both the first and third innings to end the game after three.
Mickey Coslor had two hits and an RBI to lead the Pirates (1-3).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.