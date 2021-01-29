Boys basketball
Sarasota Christian 62, Community Christian 53
The Community Christian boys basketball dropped a 62-53 decision to Sarasota Christian on Friday night.
The two teams were tied after the first quarter, but the Blazers held a four-point, 27-23, lead at the half.
Sarasota pulled away in the third quarter as the Mustangs dropped to 8-7 on the season.
North Port 68, Lemon Bay 64
The Bobcats held off a furious Lemon Bay rally to pick up a cathartic victory.
North Port had lost nine consecutive games before finally getting back in the win column, but it didn’t come easy. The Bobcats fell behind early, raced ahead by as many as 13 points, then had to hang on during a high scoring fourth quarter.
Jalen Brown led North Port (6-13) with 20 points and six rebounds. Dylan Almeyda and Kevin Riley each added 17 points. Almeyda had eight rebounds while Riley dished five assists.
Boys soccerFort Meyers 5, Port Charlotte 0
Senior Emre Kaplan scored two goals and had an assist in Port Charlotte’s 5-0 loss to Fort Meyers on Friday.
Girls basketballLemon Bay 58, DeSoto 50
The Lemon Bay girls basketball team avenged another early-season loss and pulled out a 58-50 win over DeSoto County on senior night.
Katelyn Ziarnicki led with 23 points and freshman Taylor Orris contributed a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Out of Door 35, Venice 33
The Venice girls basketball team lost a narrow 35-33 decision at the Out-of-Door Academy on Friday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.