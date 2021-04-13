Baseball
Sarasota 7, North Port 1
At Sarasota, the Sailors got to North Port ace Brandon Long early and often to build an insurmountable lead, snapping the Bobcats’ three-game winning streak.
Long was chased in the fourth inning by the Sailors (13-8) after touching him up for six hits and three walks. He was charged with six runs, four earned.
North Port’s lone run came in the third when Mike Murray’s double brought home Ben Brown.
The Bobcats will play host to Port Charlotte on Wednesday before traveling to Lemon Bay on Friday.
DeSoto Co. 10, Lake Placid 0
Logan Adams threw a two-hitter as DeSoto County shut out Lake Placid 10-0 on Tuesday.
Adams struck out 13 in the win for the Bulldogs.
After coming up 3-0 early, DeSoto scored six runs in the fifth to seal the victory. Aiden Roe led the Bulldogs with 2 RBI on the game.
Girls lacrosseVenice 18, Riverdale 0
Venice blew out Riverdale, 18-0, in the district semifinals for the first playoff win in the program’s four-year history on Tuesday night.
Morgan Gross scored the opening goal exactly 41 seconds into the game and Venice never looked back.
The Indians will host Gulf Coast for the district championship at Powell-Davis Stadium at 7 p.m. Thursday
SoftballCypress Lake 8, Port Charlotte 1
The Port Charlotte softball team lost, 8-1, to Cypress Lake on Tuesday night.
Emma Jurisko led the Pirates with a 2-for-3 night and Mickey Coslor scored the team’s only run along with a pair of stolen bases.
Port Charlotte (4-12) will host North Port tonight.
Riverview 9, Lemon Bay 2
The Lemon Bay softball team fell behind early in a 9-2 loss to Riverview.
Mackenzie Vaughan led the offense with a 3-for-3 night and a run scored, also throwing a scoreless inning in the circle.
Charlotte 5, North Fort Myers 2
The Charlotte softball team beat North Fort Myers, 5-2, on Tuesday night as Savannah Jacobs (3-for-3) and Jaz Jones (2-for-3) led the offense.
