Baseball
DeSoto County 9, Lake Placid 4
The DeSoto County baseball team scored its fourth consecutive victory Friday night with a 9-4 win over Lake Placid, sweeping a three-game series between the schools.
Marshall Blosser led the Bulldogs with two hits and 2 RBI and Logan Adams added 2 RBI of his own on one hit.
Righty Lane Fullerton allowed five hits and two runs over five innings, while striking out seven and walking one for the win.
SoftballLemon Bay 12, Bradenton Christian 4
The Lemon Bay softball team cruised a to 12-4 victory over Bradenton Christian Friday night.
Kendall Bennett led the Mantas Rays with four hits, including two doubles, and 4 RBI. Madison Kinkade and Liz Caviston added two hits and 2 RBI each.
Charlotte 11, North Port 0
The Charlotte softball team scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back enroute to an 11-0 victory over North Port Friday night.
Dylan Anthony had 3 hits, 4 RBI and 4 runs scored to lead the Tarpons as she and starter Laci Hendrickson combined on a one-hit shutout.
