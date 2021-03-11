Baseball
Lemon Bay 8, Port Charlotte 5
The Mantas jumped out to a 4-0 lead before the Pirates reeled them and set the stage for a dramatic finish.
Colin Gamber opened the scoring in the top of the first with a two-run single. Zeke Moranda followed with a run-scoring single to push Lemon Bay’s lead to 3-0. The Mantas extended the lead to 4-0 in the third inning on Moranda’s RBI groundout.
Port Charlotte responded with a four-run spree in the bottom of the third. Stephen Lomski delivered the key hit, knotting the game with a two-run double.
Lemon Bay emerged with a 7-5 lead entering the seventh inning. The Mantas pushed across an unearned run in the top half of the inning, then Port Charlotte got that run back when Lomski reached on an error, moved to second on indifference, and came around to score on two passed balls. Adrian Nina drew a walk to bring the potential game-tying run to the plate but Joel Vasquez coaxed a fly out to left from Ethan Zystra to preserve the win.
Braden River 13, North Port 4
The Pirates (8-1) erupted five runs in the second and third innings to pull away at North Port.
The Bobcats (4-6) staved off a mercy-ruling by striking for four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Andrew Nelson and pinch-hitter Anthony Pargas drew walks, then Ben Brown singled. Mike Murray singled to drive in Nelson, then Kyle Yeager cleared the bases with a three-run double.
Brown, Yeager and Brayden Kelly each collected two hits for North Port. Jayden Gordon-Somers stole a pair of bases.
Booker 12, DeSoto County 0
The Tornadoes avenged Tuesday’s 2-1 Bulldogs victory with a blowout on Thursday, roughing up DeSoto pitchers Will Joens and Lane Fullerton while the Bulldogs’ defense committed four errors.
At the plate DeSoto (1-9) managed just two hits and three walks against Booker ace Gehrig Wright, who went the distance and struck out nine.
Jace Kellogg and Evan Prescott collected the Bulldogs’ two hits, both singles.
Softball
Riverview 1, Charlotte 0
Charlotte freshman pitcher Mia Flores allowed just three hits in a 1-0 loss to Riverview on Thursday night.
The Tarpons (4-3) will host North Port on Monday.
Bishop Verot 6, Lemon Bay 3
Ella Kraszewski pitched a complete game for Lemon Bay in a 6-3 loss to Bishop Verot on Thursday night.
Mackenzie Vaughan led the offense with a single, a triple a run and an RBI while Peyton Sullivan added a two-run single.
Lemon Bay (2-8) will play at North Port on Friday.
Boys tennisNorth Port 6, DeSoto County 1
No. 2 singles player Xander Bieniek said this year’s Bobcats have been fairly predictable, beating the teams they should while falling short against the deeper teams on their schedule.
“We’ve played a lot of good games and a few bad games, but overall, we’re doing pretty good,” he said Thursday after defeating DeSoto’s David Sanchez, 6-0, 6-1.
Bieniek teamed up with No. 4 singles player Austin Zgurski to down DeSoto duo Jaxon Roberts and Marcus Villafuerte 8-3 in No. 2 doubles. Zgurski, a freshman and a newcomer to tennis, won his singles match against Villafuerte 6-1, 6-2.
At No. 1 singles, North Port’s Hector Torres defeated Rosendo Barrera, 6-0, 6-1. Bobcat No. 3 Danny Bullock defeated Roberts, 6-0, 6-1, as well. North Port’s No. 1 doubles team of Torres and Bullock dispatched DeSoto’s Barrera and Sanchez, 8-3.
DeSoto’s Juan Trejo landed the Bulldogs’ lone victory at No. 5 singles, defeating Colton Kenny 6-1, 6-4.
Lemon Bay 6, LaBelle 1
The Lemon Bay boys tennis team improved to 9-0 Wednesday with a 6-1 victory over LaBelle in Englewood.
Hunter Andres, Billy Rand. Gray Lowder and Beaui Apel all scored singles victories for the Mantas.
The teams of Andres and Rand and Apel and Lowder scored wins in doubles.
Girls tennisLemon Bay 7, LaBelle 0
The Lemon Bay girls tennis team improved to 9-1 with a 7-0 win over LaBelle.
Jordan Shirley, Marie L’Abbe, Rosey Lowder, Elizabeth Schum and Fabiana Artigas swept singles with victories.
The doubles teams of Shirley and L’Abbe and Lowder and Schum helped complete the victory for the Mantas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.