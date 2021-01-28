Wrestling
Tarpons play host to Gene Gorman Showcase
The latest edition of the Gene Gorman Showcase hits the mats at Charlotte High this Friday and continuing through Saturday.
The Tarpons finished second in the nine-team event last year, winning eight matches before falling to eventual champion, Jesuit. North Port finished seventh.
This year’s event will feature a pair of Charlotte High teams as well as Port Charlotte. Jesuit returns to defend its title. Also scheduled to compete are Barron Collier, Golden Gate, Mariner and Pinellas Park.
Boys basketballDeSoto County 67, Avon Park 52
The Bulldogs raced out to a 27-15 lead in the first quarter and cruised to victory on the road against a team they struggled to edge last month at home.
Ethan Redden poured in 20 points, dished seven assists and had four steals to lead the Bulldogs. Nazir Gilchrist added 15 points and three steals while Kiemar Richardson recorded a double-double, scoring 10 and grabbing 12 rebounds. He also dealt five assists.
Next up for DeSoto County (8-10) is a return date with Port Charlotte on Tuesday.
Community Christian 62, Bishop Verot 43
The Mustangs recorded their first win in school history against the Vikings, and they did it on the road.
Isaiah Levine led the way with 20 points. Brandon Hill added 16 as Community Christian improved to 8-6. The game was also notable for the return of starting point guard Drew Carter, who missed most of the month.
Community Christian (8-6) will play host to Sarasota Christian on Friday.
Parrish Community 71, Lemon Bay 57
The Bulls broke open a close game with a high-scoring second half to pull away from Lemon Bay in Englewood.
It was the second of three games in three days for the Manta Rays (4-13), who traveled to Venice on Tuesday where they lost, 84-59. Friday, Lemon Bay heads to North Port.
Girls basketballVenice 41, Manatee 32
Freshman Magdalena Daukaus scored 12 points as the Venice girls basketball team beat Manatee, 41-32, on Thursday night.
Freshman Jayda Lanham added 10 point for the Lady Indians.
Venice (16-6) will play at Out-of-Door Academy tonight in its regular season finale.
North Port wins by forfeit
The Booker girls basketball team forfeited Thursday night’s game against North Port after members of the team got into an altercation with Southeast last Friday.
Boys soccerPort Charlotte 1, Sarasota 1
The Port Charlotte boys soccer team tied Sarasota, 1-1, on Thursday night.
EJ Morales scored on an assist from Michael Pavone for the Pirates’ only goal of the night.
Port Charlotte (3-13-3) will wrap up its regular season at Fort Myers tonight.
