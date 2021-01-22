Boys basketball
Community Christian 56, Imagine 53
At Imagine, the Mustangs fell behind by nine points with four minutes remaining, but rallied for the win.
Brandon Hill led Community Christian (7-4) with 20 points and 11 rebounds while Lucas Rivera added 15 points.
Community Christian will travel to DeSoto County on Tuesday. The Sharks, who slipped to 8-8 on the season, will travel to Cape Coral on Tuesday to face Island Coast.
Girls basketballVenice 44, Lemon Bay 27
The Venice girls basketball team put on a dominant defensive performance as it shut down Lemon Bay in a 44-27 win.
Magdalena Daukaus led the Lady Indians with 12 points, followed closely by Kylie Poole with 11.
Taylor Orris scored 13 points for Lemon Bay.
Venice (14-5) will play at Port Charlotte on Tuesday and Lemon Bay (14-7) will host DeSoto County on Friday.
Imagine 62, Manatee 38
Izzy Faulkner scored 26 points for the Imagine School girls basketball team in a 62-38 win over Manatee on Friday night.
Makayla Rassbach added 16 points and Makayla Russo contributed to the win with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Imagine (6-11) will host Cardinal Mooney on Monday.
North Port 60, DeSoto 41
Yani Hall scored 21 points as she led the North Port girls basketball team to a 60-41 win over DeSoto County on Friday night.
Zeri Tyler scored 19 for the Bulldogs in the loss.
North Port (8-13) will play at Lakewood Ranch on Monday and DeSoto County (10-10) will host Palmetto on Monday.
Boys soccerVenice 0, Manatee 0
The Indians recorded their second tie of the week when they played to a 0-0 stalemate with Manatee on Friday night.
Venice (10-2-2) will play at Port Charlotte on Monday.
DeSoto County 2, Booker 1
Auselio Gutierrez and Dario Aguilar each scored as the DeSoto County boys soccer team beat Booker, 2-1, on Friday night.
The Bulldogs (9-5-3) will host Fort Meade on Monday.
Port Charlotte 3, Mariner 0
The Port Charlotte boys soccer team lost, 3-0, to Mariner — the No. 40 team in FL, according to MaxPreps.
The Pirates (3-12-2) will host Venice on Monday.
Charlotte 8, Sarasota Military 0
The Charlotte boys soccer team mercy-ruled Sarasota Military Academy, 8-0, on Friday night.
Tyler Amaral led the Tarpons with a hat trick, followed by Dylan Marsh (2 goals), Wesley Owensby (2 goals) and Francesco Buscemi (1 goal).
Charlotte (6-9-2) will play its regular season finale Tuesday against St. Stephen’s Christian.
Girls soccerVenice 1, Wiregrass 0
Kiki Slattery scored her 19th goal of the season — and the only one of the game — as she led the Venice girls soccer team to a 1-0 win over Wiregrass Ranch on Friday night.
Venice (8-3-1) will play at Canterbury on Monday.
