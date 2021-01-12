Boys basketball
Venice 65, Sarasota 62
It was only a matter of time until Myles Weston and Jayshon Platt got comfortable for the Venice boys basketball team (7-6).
Tuesday night against Sarasota, the two guards/football players took over for the Indians, combining for 30 points and limiting turnovers as they held on for a 65-62 win at the TeePee.
The Indians have won five of their last six.
It hasn’t just been Platt and Weston, as forward Tristan Burroughs (16 points, 4 rebounds) has been a much-needed presence in the post and guard Michael Clayton (7 points, 3 rebounds) has provided a spark at times.
Charlotte 76, Canterbury 49
The Tarpons rolled past a visiting Cougars squad that had not played in 10 days, but nonethless carried an impressive resume into Tuesday’s game.
Canterbury (5-6) arrived with wins against Westminster, Lehigh and First Baptist under its belt. Charlotte will play host to Lehigh on Friday.
Tre Carrol led Charlotte (11-4) with 18 pounds and 10 rebounds. D.J. Woods added 11 points and Logan Clauser had 10.
ECHS 76, Lemon Bay 51
Evangelical Christian led from start to finish in Englewood, sending the Manta Rays to their second consecutive defeat.
Lemon Bay trailed 38-27 at halftime and 52-37 entering the fourth quarter and were unable to cool off the hot hands of Jordan Rivera and Aaron Jones, who combined for 57 points.
The Mantas, who fell to 3-8 on the season, travel to Port Charlotte on Friday before playing host to Charlotte on Tuesday and traveling to Community Christian the following Thursday.
Girls basketball
Lemon Bay 59, Imagine 39
The Lemon Bay girls basketball team improved to 10-5 on the season with a 59-39 victory over the Imagine School.
The Lady Mantas out scored the Lady Sharks 36-24 in the second half to pull away.
Katelyn Ziarnicki scored 16 points and freshman Taylor Orris followed with 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead Lemon Bay.
The Lady Mantas next host Oasis at home tonight.
North Port 68, Palmetto 50
Sade Romain scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, as she led the North Port girls basketball team to a 68-50 win over Palmetto on Tuesday night.
Yani Hall added 15 points for the Bobcats in the win.
North Port (7-11) will play at Charlotte on Thursday.
Venice 48, Lakewood Ranch 29
The Venice girls basketball team lost, 48-29, to Lakewood Ranch on Tuesday night.
Freshman forward Magdalena Daukaus led the Lady Indians with 12 points in the loss.
Venice (12-4) will host DeSoto County at 7 p.m. Friday.
Port Charlotte 52, East Lee 8
Madyson Ratliff scored 16 points and Emily Larson added 14 as the Port Charlotte girls basketball team beat East Lee County, 52-8, on senior night.
Port Charlotte (10-7) will play at Naples on Thursday.
Charlotte 83, DeSoto County 21
The Charlotte girls basketball team blew past DeSoto County, 83-21, on Tuesday night.
D’Yanis Jimenez led the Tarpons with 21 points as Ary Hicks scored 20 and Bella Desjardins added 11.
Charlotte (10-2) will host North Port on Thursday.
Boys soccer
North Port 8, North Fort Myers 0
Chris Lamela scored a hat trick for the North Port boys soccer team as it cruised past North Fort Myers for an 8-0 mercy-rule win on Tuesday night.
The Bobcats (8-5-3) will play at Fort Myers on Thursday.
Girls soccer
North Port 2, North Fort Myers 2
The Bobcats improved to 3-1-1 in their past five games by forging a tie against one of the state’s top teams on Tuesday night.
North Fort Myers (10-1-3) entered the match ranked 38th nationally, No. 20 overall in Florida and No. 4 in Class 5A. The tie moved North Port’s record to 8-4-1 and comes on the heels of a hard-fought 5-3 loss to Lemon Bay followed by an 8-0 mercy win against Ida Baker.
Next up for North Port is a visit from Lakewood Ranch on Thursday.
