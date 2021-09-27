Volleyball

DeSoto edges North Port

The DeSoto County girls volleyball team (9-11) scored a 3-2 victory over North Port (3-14) on Monday night.

The Bulldogs dropped the first set 24-26, won the second and third sets (25-21, 25-18), but lost the fourth set, before taking the final 15-13.

Halley Rhoads had 10 kills and 12 blocks to lead the Bobcats in a losing effort.

Port Charlotte 3, Imagine 1

The Port Charlotte volleyball team scored a 3-1 victory over the Imagine School of North Port on Monday night.

The victory lifts the Pirates to 6-8 on the season, Imagine falls to 12-8.

Staff reports

