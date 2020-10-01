Golf
Port Charlotte wins
Led by a 45 from Sara Tirb the Port Charlotte girls golf team beat Lemon Bay and Hardee in a tri-match on Thursday afternoon at Port Charlotte Golf Club.
The Manta Rays (8-5) finished 16 strokes back of the Pirates, but had the low round of the day as Hailey Lainhart shot a 42. Hardee finished in a distant third.
Abigail Barkley (48), Emma Jurisko (48) and Brooklyn Howard (56) each contributed scores for the Pirates (7-2) in the win.
North Port tops Charlotte
Another sub-40 score by freshman CJ Kemble led the North Port High boys golf team to a 37-stroke win over Charlotte on Thursday afternoon at Deep Creek Golf Club.
Austin Harrelson (41), Brayden Spain (47) and Parker Sheffield (48) rounded out the scoring in the Bobcats’ win.
Clayton Hayse (46) and Gavin Croke (48) were the Tarpons’ top two players on the day.
VolleyballWarriors defeat Indians
When Venice Indians Coach Brian Wheatley heard that the Westminster Christian Warriors had to pull out of the annual Battle at the Beach Tournament, it was a team that he wanted the chance to play. On Thursday night at The Teepee, Wheatley probably wished he let the Warriors stay in Miami as the defeated the Indians 25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22.
Middle hitters Paden Keller and Chirsten Montgomery Venice led Venice with 18 kills and 17 kills.
Lemon Bay tops Parrish
The Lemon Bay girls’ volleyball team defeated Parrish Community (5-6) on the road Thursday in a non-conference match, 3-1.
The Mantas (6-8) dropped the first set 15-25, but then won the next three 25-19, 25-3 and 25-17.
Imagine beats DeSoto
The DeSoto County girls’ volleyball team dropped a 3-1 decision to the Imagine School at North Port on Thursday.
The Bulldogs (8-8) took the first set 25-22, but then dropped three in a row 25-12, 25-21 and 25-20 as Imagine improved to 13-2 on the season.
North Port sweeps Booker
The North Port girls’ volleyball team scored a non-conference victory against Booker (3-5) by a score of 3-0 on Thursday.
The Bobcats (6-7) won in straight sets 25-9, 25-15, 25-11 to take the match.
Charlotte shut out
The Charlotte High volleyball team lost, 0-3, at Fort Myers on Thursday night.
“They’re a really good team with a lot of seniors and girls committed to college,” Tarpons coach Michelle Dill said. “They’d be a tough team to meet again in regionals.”
Port Charlotte falls
The Port Charlotte volleyball team lost to Westminster Christian, 1-3 (19-25, 18-25, 26-24, 13-25), on Thursday afternoon at Venice High School.
The 5-13 Pirates were led by an 18-kill night from Azyah Dailey and a 13-kill night from Laticia Nina, but it wasn’t enough as they fell in four sets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.