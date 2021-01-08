Boys basketball
Lemon Bay 74, DeSoto County 47
Lemon Bay (3-6) picked up its first win over 2021 with a 74-47 victory over DeSoto County on Friday night.
Jacob Newcomb scored 27 and Donnie Harvey added 20 points for the Mantas.
Meanwhile Ethan Redden had 16 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assist and Keimar Richardson added 14 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocks for the 4-5 Bulldogs.
Venice 62, Bayshore 54
Jayshon Platt scored 23 points as the Venice boys basketball team beat Bayshore, 62-54, on Friday night.
Myles Weston added 15 and Tristan Burroughs chipped in six points and several rebounds as the Indians led by 20-plus points for most of the night — until the second string came in late.
Venice (6-6) will try to get over .500 when it hosts Sarasota on Tuesday.
Boys soccerLemon Bay 4, DeSoto County 0
Trayton White scored a hat trick as the Lemon Bay boys soccer team beat DeSoto County, 4-0, on Friday night.
Michael Greggs also added a goal to complement White’s three. Nick Zidanavicius assisted on three goals and Cole Kimball assisted on one.
Alex Johnson saved 16 shots on goal for the Manta Rays.
Lemon Bay (5-5-2) will next play at Riverdale and DeSoto County (7-5) will play at Cardinal Mooney — both on Monday.
Girls basketballPort Charlotte 42, Canterbury 28
Aryianna Lockey-Progl scored 14 points as she led the Port Charlotte girls basketball team to a 42-28 win over Canterbury on Friday night.
Delaini Morris added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Pirates.
Port Charlotte (9-7) hosts East Lee County on Tuesday.
Lemon Bay 58, North Port 52
Katelyn Ziarnicki scored a game-high 24 points and stole the ball eight times as she sparked the Lemon Bay girls basketball team to a 58-52 win over North Port on Friday night.
Taylor Moormann added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Lemon Bay.
The Mantas (9-5) will play at Imagine School on Tuesday and the Bobcats (5-11) will play at Venice on Monday.
Charlotte 66, Seffner Christian 36
Ary Hicks scored half of Charlotte’s points as the Tarpons blew by Seffner Christian, 66-36, on Friday night.
MaKayla Beardsworth added nine points to Hicks’ 30 as Charlotte cruised to another win.
The Tarpons (10-2) will play at DeSoto County on Tuesday.
