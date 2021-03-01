Baseball
Lemon Bay 14, Bayshore 3
Lemon Bay freshman Joel Vazquez went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and four stolen bases in a 14-3 win over Bayshore on Monday night.
The Mantas ran all over the Bears — stealing 13 total bases — as Trey Rutan struck out 10 across four innings on the mound.
The Mantas (5-0) will play at Booker on Wednesday.
SoftballLemon Bay 11, DeSoto County 1 (5 innings)
Lemon Bay freshman pitcher Mackenzie Vaughan allowed three hits and one unearned run while striking out seven across five scoreless innings as the Mantas mercy-ruled DeSoto County, 11-1.
Madison Kinkade went 4-for-4 with three runs and one RBI as the leadoff hitter while Ella Kraszewski went 3-for-4 with two runs and four RBI out of the three-spot.
Lemon Bay (1-6) will host Riverview on Wednesday.
Boys volleyballVenice 3, Gulf Coast HEAT 0
The Venice boys volleyball team opened its season with a 3-0 win over Gulf Coast HEAT on Monday night.
Luke Wheatley led the team with 12 kills and six aces while Peyton Wolfe added eight kills and four aces, Luke Sleight had six kills and four blocks and Aiden Wolfe contributed 22 assists.
Venice (1-0) will play at the Classical Academy of Sarasota at 6 tonight.
