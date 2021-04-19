Softball
Palmetto 8, Port Charlotte 7
Freshman pitcher Gia Greaves threw a complete game with seven strikeouts as the Port Charlotte softball team lost, 8-7, to Palmetto on Monday night.
Mickey Coslor went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Sara Tirb went 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs in the loss.
Port Charlotte (4-14) will play at Gulf Coast on Wednesday.
N Fort Myers 6, North Port 0
The North Port softball team lost, 6-0, to North Fort Myers on Monday night.
The Bobcats (10-8) won't play again until next week's district tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.