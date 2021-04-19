Softball

Palmetto 8, Port Charlotte 7

Freshman pitcher Gia Greaves threw a complete game with seven strikeouts as the Port Charlotte softball team lost, 8-7, to Palmetto on Monday night.

Mickey Coslor went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Sara Tirb went 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs in the loss.

Port Charlotte (4-14) will play at Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

N Fort Myers 6, North Port 0

The North Port softball team lost, 6-0, to North Fort Myers on Monday night.

The Bobcats (10-8) won't play again until next week's district tournament.

