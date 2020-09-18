Volleyball
Port Charlotte, Venice meet
The Port Charlotte and Venice volleyball teams met in a late start at the Berkeley Prep Premier Tournament Friday night which did not conclude in time for deadline
The Pirates lost Friday’s home tournament match against Bishop McLaughlin Catholic (Spring Hill by a score of 2-0. While the Indians won their earlier match against Calvary Christian (Clearwater) by a score of 2-1.
Tarpons win at Sarasota, fall to Riverview
Charlotte split a pair of volleyball matches this week, defeating Sarasota on Thursday after falling to Riverview a day earlier.
In sweeping Sarasota 25-19, 25-22 and 25-21, senior Ashleigh Miller recorded 10 kills. Kristen Lowers had 19 assists, 3 aces and 12 digs. Alex Vega led the Tarpons with 13 digs. Kayla Vasquez had 8 kills
On Wednesday, the Tarpons took the first set against Riverview before falling in four, 23-25, 26-24, 25-20, 25-18.
Lowers had a standout performance in the defeat with 20 digs, 8 kills, 4 blocks and 18 assists. Miller led the team with 15 kills while Bella Desjardins added 7. Kyra Jensen served 5 aces to go with 18 digs. Lily Shaw had 15 digs and 18 assists. Miller also had 5 blocks.
Charlotte (5-5) returns to action Saturday with a rematch against Imagine School in the first match of a tournament at Palmetto High. Imagine swept the Tarpons on Sept. 8
