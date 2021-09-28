Boys golf
Mantas edge Bulldogs
The Lemon Bay boys golf team defeated DeSoto County 178-179 at Arcadia Golf course on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs’ Marquez Angeles was the medalist of the match with a 37, while Jacob Storm led the Mantas with a 41, followed by teammate Christopher Hallman’s 42.
Lemon Bay continues play Thursday at Oasis. DeSoto County travels to North Port on Thursday afternoon.
Indians finish second in quad match
Playing in a quad match at Lakewood Ranch on Tuesday, Venice finished second to Saint Stephen’s Episcopal and ahead of Out-of-Door Academy and the Mustangs.
Lohbauer (35) and Griffen McCarron (36) led Venice in the nine-hole competition.
Venice will play at Cardinal Mooney and Braden River on Thursday afternoon.
Girls golfLady Mantas beat North Port by one
Led by individual medalist Madison Hanson (43), the Lemon Bay girls golf team beat North Port by one shot on Tuesday afternoon.
Along with Hanson, Marie L’Abbe (50), Haley Hall (53) and Saleen Massey (55) rounded out the scoring for the Lady Mantas.
Kaitlyn Rogers (44), Taylor Stice (47) and Sydney Stevenson (48) led the Bobcats.
VolleyballMantas take the HEAT
Lemon Bay blasted Gulf Coast HEAT on Senior Night, winning in straight sets, 25-5, 25-19, 25-21.
The Mantas improved to 15-1 with the win. In their 15 victories, they have dropped just two sets — one on the road at DeSoto County and the other on the road at Charlotte.
Lemon Bay will play host to DeSoto County on Thursday in a rematch of the Mantas’ 3-1 win on Sept. 9 to close out the week.
Imagine back on track
Imagine shook off Monday’s loss at Port Charlotte by defeating Braden River in four sets Tuesday, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15.
The victory improved the Sharks’ record to 13-8 as they head into a small break in action. Imagine will return to the court on Monday when it plays host to First Baptist Academy.
