Volleyball
Indians crush Rams in timely fashion
VENICE — The Venice volleyball team has won 19 straight district championships and there’s no indication that the Indians are ready to give up their throne.
Venice (5-2) played its third district opponent of the season as it hosted Riverview on Thursday night at the TeePee and made it three straight sweeps as the Indians won 3-0 (25-9, 25-8, 25-10) in roughly an hour.
“We’re using the MaxPreps system now for rankings, so beating your district opponents is huge this year,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said. “Unlike other years, it’s big this year.
“This week we’ve been working on keeping our hands out of the cookie jar. What I mean is letting balls go that are flying out instead of reaching for them. We’re working on being disciplined mentally on and off the court.”
Paden Keller led the Indians with 15 kills and four blocks while Brighton Ferguson helped keep scoring streaks alive with six aces.
The Indians will host Sarasota at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Manta spikers stay unbeaten
At Arcadia, Lemon Bay started fast, then held off DeSoto County to remain unbeaten.
The Mantas defeated the Bulldogs 25-13, 25-16, 22-25, 25-17, relying on big hitters up front to wear out the short-handed home team.
Lemon Bay improved to 6-0 with the victory, likely preserving their No. 5 class ranking on MaxPreps. The Mantas have a busy slate next week with Port Charlotte paying a visit Monday before road trips to LaBelle and Charlotte on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.
DeSoto County (2-3) will turn around and meet Imagine for the second time in a week when the two teams meet Friday in the first match (4 p.m.) of the Gene Gorman Tournament at Charlotte.
Boys golfBobcats, Mantas, Tarpons play in St. John Neumann tournament
The North Port boys golf team led area teams with a seventh place finish out of the 11-team field at the St. John Nuemann Invitational in Naples on Thursday morning.
The Bobcats (339) were led by CJ Kemble, who shot a 74.
The eighth-place Mantas (340) were right behind, led by Chris Hallman (79) while 11th-place Charlotte (380) was led by Andrew Hynes with an 85.
Indians lose as Gauthier breaks 40
The Indians boys golf team took a one-stroke loss to Sarasota on Thursday afternoon.
Gentry Gauthier (39) and Chapin Smith (40) were the low scorers for Venice in the narrow loss.
Angeles shoots under par as Bulldogs win
Marquez Angeles shot a one-under 35 to lead the DeSoto County boys golf team to a 185-196 win over Lake Placid on Thursday afternoon.
Austin Evans (45) helped the Bulldogs hold off the Dragons.
Girls golfMantas beat Hardee
The Lemon Bay girls golf team (4-3) defeated Hardee 226-258 on Thursday at the Lemon Bay Golf Club in Englewood.
Lemon Bay’s Marie L’Abbe shot a 46 to win the Individual Medal, while teammate Madison Hanson finished three strokes back at 49, tied with Hardee’s Anna Melendy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.