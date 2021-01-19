Boys basketball
Charlotte 73, Lemon Bay 53
Tre Carroll and DJ Woods each scored 19 points in a workman-like performance at Lemon Bay.
The Mantas (3-10) hung tough with Charlotte (13-4) at the outset and trailed just 37-27 at halftime, but the Tarpons kept inching away throughout the second half. The Tarpons’ largest lead was the final score.
Carroll also led the Tarpons with 8 rebounds. Nnamdi Edeoga had 8 points and 7 rebounds.
Next up for Charlotte is the Wally Keller Classic on Friday and Saturday. Lemon Bay will travel to Community Christian on Thursday, then play South Fort Myers at the Wally Keller Classic on Saturday.
Bayshore Christian 77, Community Christian 51
In a rematch of last year’s district championship, Bayshore cruised to an easy victory against the Mustangs.
The loss snapped a two-game win streak and halted a stretch of good basketball that had seen the Mustangs win four of five contests.
Brandon Hill led Community Christian (6-4) with 23 points. The Mustangs will play host to Lemon Bay on Thursday.
Girls basketballPort Charlotte 58, North Port 45
Delaini Morris scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Port Charlotte girls basketball team beat North Port, 58-45, on Tuesday night.
Bryanna Griffiths also dominated the boards with 10 points and 15 rebounds while Aryianna Lockey-Progl (9 points, 4 steals), Alysa Taylor (12 points, 6 rebounds) and Taylor Paille (10 points) chipped in as well.
Yani Hall led the Bobcats with 20 points.
Port Charlotte (12-8) will host Lehigh tonight and North Port (7-13) will play at DeSoto County on Friday.
Lemon Bay 60, Bonita Springs 25
The Lemon Bay girls basketball team outscored Bonita Springs, 34-8, in the second half on the way to a 60-25 win on Tuesday night.
Sophomore Bre Carroll scored a game-high 18 points while freshman forward Taylor Orris added nine.
Lemon Bay (13-6) will host Lakewood Ranch tonight.
Lakewood Ranch 52, Imagine 43
Imagine’s Izzy Faulker scored 17 points as she passed the 1,000-point career mark in Tuesday night’s 52-43 loss to Lakewood Ranch (13-2).
Makayla Rassbach scored 16 for the Sharks (5-12) in the loss.
Imagine hosts Manatee High on Friday night.
Boys soccerLemon Bay 6, Port Charlotte 1
Liam Porter scored a pair of goals as the Lemon Bay boys soccer team beat Port Charlotte, 6-1, on Tuesday night.
Michael Greggs, Trayton White, Jacob Szatkowski and Nick Zidanavicius all also found the back of the net for the Mantas — with assists from White, Zidanavicius, Szatkowski, Porter and Julian Ordaz.
Alex Johnson saved 10 shots on goal for the Mantas.
Lemon Bay (7-5-3) will play at Cardinal Mooney on Thursday and Port Charlotte (2-11-2) will play at Imagine School.
DeSoto County 2, Lake Placid 2
The DeSoto County boys soccer team tied Lake Placid, 2-2, on Tuesday night.
Eduardo Maldonado and Emmanuel Barajas each scored for the Bulldogs.
DeSoto County (7-5-3) will play at Booker on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.