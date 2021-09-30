Volleyball
Indians’ late rally falls short
The Venice High volleyball team tried to dig out of an early 0-2 hole to Westminster Christian (Miami) on Thursday night at the TeePee, but the late comeback effort wasn’t enough.
The Indians (12-4) dropped the opening set by two points and couldn’t rally until it was too late in a 3-1 loss (23-25, 15-25, 25-17, 18-25).
“That first set definitely would have helped out, but that first set was indicative of the whole game,” Venice volleyball coach Brian Wheatley said. “We made some really crucial mistakes at some big points in the game.
“They were a much more disciplined team than we were. We didn’t run the defense we were supposed to run.”
Venice struggled with defensive assignments in the second set before rallying behind Paden Keller, Charley Goberville and Leah Bartlett at the net (11 kills each).
Though the Indians went neck-and-neck with the Warriors in the fourth set, a late 6-1 run sealed the match.
Mantas demolish DeSoto County
Lemon Bay volleyball coach Pat Auer said his team appeared nervous during the first set of Thursday’s match against visiting DeSoto County.
“That first game, we were a little nervous I think, but yesterday we had a really great practice,” Auer said. “All we had them doing was hitting and hitting and hitting.”
Lemon Bay hit and hit and hit their way to a 25-13, 25-6, 25-13 romp. The Mantas scored the first 12 points of the second set and led 18-1 at one point and were never seriously challenged by a shorthanded Bulldogs team that was without Taylor Shaver and Reagan Hancock.
No point summed up the match better than one that came late in the third set, when DeSoto County (10-12) threw everything it had at the Mantas, but Lemon Bay kept digging out the Bulldogs’ best shots and pounding the ball at the net until a kill got through.
That shot made it 22-10 at that point and, of course, Lemon Bay (16-1) closed out the match a short time later.
“They’re a good team,” DeSoto County coach Dave Bremer said. “They were much better than the first time we played them at our place. They had too many weapons for us.”
Auer said Wednesday’s practice was about being relentless at the net to prepare for when the schedule gets tougher. Venice comes to Englewood on Oct. 11, with the district tournament not long after.
“We have Venice coming up and they hit, hit, hit,” Auer said. “We’ve got to be able to do those things to them, because those little dinks, all these good teams pick those up so we need to get up there and show what we’ve got.”
As for DeSoto County, Bremer said tossing the game film from this one in the trash bin is probably for the best.
“Pretty much,” he said. “We’ve just got to get over it because we’re too close to the district playoffs to let that bother us.”
Lemon Bay will return to action Tuesday at home against Sarasota to kick off a stretch of five matches in a week’s span. DeSoto County will play host to Lake Placid on Tuesday.
Charlotte sinks Sailors
The Tarpons got big nights from Kristen Lowers, Kyra Jenson, Alex Vega and Lily Shaw in a 25-13, 25-19, 25-16 rout of visiting Sarasota.
Lowers had a team-high 9 kills, while Jenson served up 4 aces and 11 digs. Vega led the team with 14 digs while Shaw distributed 19 assists as well as 3 aces and 8 digs.
The Tarpons improved to 13-7 by winning for the sixth time in their last eight matches. Next up for Charlotte is a trip across the bridge to rival Port Charlotte on Tuesday. The Tarpons won the first meeting in a sweep at Charlotte on Sept. 8.
Boys golfKemble sets school record
CJ Kemble shot a 4-under 32 at Heron Creek Golf and Country Club on Thursday afternoon as he set the record for the lowest individual nine-hole score in team history in a win over DeSoto County.
In the process, Kemble and his teammates combined to also set the record for the lowest team score with a 157, beating the Bulldogs by 26 strokes.
Brayden Spain (40), Austin Harrelson (42) and Stefan Iwasiw (43) rounded out the record-low round for North Port.
Jonathan Maldonado and Marquez Angeles both shot a 44 to lead DeSoto County.
Indians all break 40
The Venice boys golf team had its top four players all break 40 as the Indians finished second to Cardinal Mooney by 14 strokes and defeated Braden River in a three-team match on Thursday afternoon.
Chapin Smith (37) led the Indians while Harrison Adams, John Piroli and Anthony Lohbauer each shot a 39.
Girls golfLemon Bay beats Hardee by 16
Madison Hanson shot a 42 to card the low round of the day as she led the Lady Mantas to a 178-194 win over Hardee on Thursday afternoon.
Marie L’Abbe (44), Haley Hall (45) and Haley Gulsby (47) all contributed scores for Lemon Bay in the win as the team improved to 6-4.
