Softball
Charlotte 22, Riverdale 1
The Charlotte softball team recorded 19 hits as it blew out Riverdale, 22-1, on Tuesday night.
Freshmen Mia Flores and Amber Chumbley pitched for the Tarpons. At the plate, Lexi Fitzgerald went 4-for-5 with a three-run home run and three doubles and Faith Wharton went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run. Dylan Anthony added on to the offensive barrage with four doubles.
Charlotte (6-3) will next play in a tournament in Ocala this weekend.
Lemon Bay 7, Port Charlotte 6
Kendell Bennett his an RBI double to help the Lemon Bay softball team beat Port Charlotte, 7-6, in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the 7th on Tuesday night.
The Mantas and Pirates traded the lead three times — as the Mantas committed 10 errors — before Bennett’s double sealed the win.
Mackenzie Vaughan allowed five runs over six innings in the circle for Lemon Bay — relieved for the 7th by Ella Kraszeaski — while Alexis Puga allowed seven runs across six innings for Port Charlotte.
Lemon Bay (3-9) will host Bonita Springs tonight and Port Charlotte (3-7) will play at DeSoto County on Thursday.
DeSoto 15, Southeast 2
The DeSoto County softball team mercy-ruled Southeast, 15-2, in five innings on Tuesday night.
Kaylie Rhoden allowed two runs on five hits and a walk as she struck out seven for the Bulldogs.
Bulldogs players Kali Patton each had a 3-for-4 night at the plate.
DeSoto County (4-6) will host Port Charlotte on Thursday.
Boys tennisLemon Bay 6, Hardee 1
The Lemon Bay boys tennis team (10-0) continued its undefeated season with a 6-1 victory over Hardee on Tuesday afternoon in Englewood.
Matthew Hutcherson, Hunter Andres, Billy Rand and Gray Lowder all scored singles victories for the Mantas, while of the teams of Hutcherson and Rand and Andres and Lowder won in doubles.
Lemon Bay takes on Sebring at 4 Thursday afternoon.
BaseballNaples 5, Charlotte 3
At Punta Gorda, Naples rallied with four runs in the sixth inning to snatch a victory away from the Tarpons.
Charlotte had built a 3-1 lead on a two-run single by Justin McQueen in the bottom of the first and an RBI single from Dylan Leahy in the third.
Brett Thomson took the loss for Charlotte (6-6), but struck out 9 over 5.2 innings despite being charged with all five runs.
North Port 6, Hardee 1
The Bobcats broke open a close game with a four-run sixth inning to defeat the Wildcats.
With North Port (5-6) leading 2-1, Alex Spirk started the outburst with a bases-loaded single to drive in the first run. Ben Brown worked a walk, then Mike Murry brought in two runs with a single to give North Port its 6-1 lead.
Brandon Long went the distance on the mound for the win, fanning 14 in seven innings while scattering four hits and a walk.
