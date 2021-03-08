Baseball
Lemon Bay 19, Southeast 3
The Lemon Bay baseball team improved to 8-0 on the season Monday as the Mantas cruised a 19-3 victory over Southeast.
Lemon Bay was led by Jason Lepage’s three hits, including a home run, and three RBI and Abel Albarran’s four RBI. The Mantas broke things open with an eight-run sixth inning as reliever Barret Curry picked up the victory.
Lemon Bay travels to Port Charlotte to take on the Pirates at 7 p.m. Thursday.
North Port 6, Port Charlotte 3
Mike Murray had four hits and Ben Brown added three as the North Port baseball team beat Port Charlotte, 6-3, on Monday night.
Kyle Yeager (2 IP), Jayden Gordon-Somers (2 2/3 IP) and Andrew Nelson (2 1/3 IP) allowed one run each as they combined to hold off the Pirates offense.
Landon Carter went 2-for-4 at the plate with one run and one RBI while also lasting four innings on the mound for the Pirates.
North Port (3-5) will host Charlotte on Wednesday while Port Charlotte (1-7) will host Lemon Bay on Thursday.
SoftballPort Charlotte 4, DeSoto 0
Emma Jurisko went 3-for-3 with a triple, a run, two RBIs and a steal as she led the Port Charlotte softball team to a 4-0 win over DeSoto County on Monday night.
Breanna Beck threw a complete game shutout for the Pirates, allowing four hits and striking out two.
Port Charlotte (3-4) will play at North Port on Thursday and DeSoto County (2-5) will host Lake Placid tonight.
Venice 10, Parrish 3
The Venice softball team beat Parrish Community, 10-3, on Monday night.
The Indians (6-2) will host Port Charlotte on Friday.
