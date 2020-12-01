Girls basketball
Lemon Bay 47, Port Charlotte 39
Katelyn Ziarnicki scored 15 points and Taylor Orris added 13 as the Lemon Bay girls basketball team handed Port Charlotte its first loss of the season in a 47-39 win on Tuesday night.
Bryanna Griffiths scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds while Alysa Taylor added 10 points in the losing effort.
Port Charlotte (3-1) will play at Venice next Tuesday while Lemon Bay (4-0) will host Community Christian this Thursday.
Riverview 57, North Port 44
Yani Hall scored nine points and Brooke Sawyer added eight as the North Port girls basketball team fell, 57-44, to Riverview on Tuesday.
The Lady Bobcats (0-3) will host Venice on Thursday.
Imagine postponed
The Imagine School girls basketball game against Island Coast scheduled for Tuesday night was cancelled due to broken lights in the school’s gym.
The Sharks will next play at Lake Placid on Friday.
Boys basketballRiverview 68, North Port 42
The North Port boys basketball team dropped a 68-42 decision to Riverview Sarasota on Tuesday night.
The Bobcats fell to 1-1 on the season, but will get a chance to go above .500 on Friday night when they host Bayshore.
Girls soccerNorth Port 3, Braden River 2
The North Port girls soccer team improved to 4-2 on the season with a 3-2 victory over Braden River on Tuesday.
The Bobcats scored all three of the goals in the first half and held on for the victory.
North Port hosts Charlotte next Tuesday.
