Venice 4, Doral Academy 2

The Venice girls soccer team used three second-half goals to overcome the Doral Academy on Friday night.

The Indians (4-2) received goals for Madelyn Krause, Emma Mogford, Rachel Dalton and Kiki Slattery.

Senior goalie Ashton Pennell recorded eight saves.

Venice 4, Sarasota 1

The Venice boys soccer team scored a 4-1 victory over Sarasota on Friday night.

The Indians scored three second-half goals to improve to 3-1 on the season while the Sailors fell to 1-5.

