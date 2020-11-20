Soccer
Venice 4, Doral Academy 2
The Venice girls soccer team used three second-half goals to overcome the Doral Academy on Friday night.
The Indians (4-2) received goals for Madelyn Krause, Emma Mogford, Rachel Dalton and Kiki Slattery.
Senior goalie Ashton Pennell recorded eight saves.
Venice 4, Sarasota 1
The Venice boys soccer team scored a 4-1 victory over Sarasota on Friday night.
The Indians scored three second-half goals to improve to 3-1 on the season while the Sailors fell to 1-5.
